Michael Roger “Mike” Hoffman, 80, of Dameron, MD passed away December 25, 2017 at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Visitation is on Monday, January 1, 2018, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Rausch Funeral Home – Owings, 8325 Mount Harmony Lane, Owings MD 20736.

Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 11:00 AM. St. James Catholic Church, 3628 Rhode Island Avenue Mt. Rainier MD 20712.

Burial is at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood MD 20722.