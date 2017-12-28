A&B Liquor Caught Selling Liquor to Minor During Alcohol Compliance Check

On December 22, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks countywide. During this operation an underage confidential informant, (CI), entered the businesses and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.
Alcohol compliance checks were conducted on twenty licensed alcohol retailers; the following retailers passed their compliance checks:
ABC Liquors
California Fine Wine & Spirits
Canopy Liquors
Cooks Liquor- Hollywood
Corner Liquors
DJ’s One Stop
Jug Heads Liquors
Korner Carryout
Leonardtown Sunoco
Lighthouse Liquors
McKay’s Charlotte Hall
McKay’s Leoanrdtown
New Market Citgo
Oceanic Gas Station
Race-N-Inn
Stop-N-Shop- Great Mills
2000 Liquors
Village’s Liquors
Vino 2
One retailer was found to be non-compliant:
A&B Liquor, at 28260 Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville: The clerk who sold alcohol to the informant was cited for selling alcohol to an underage individual and the business name has been forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Board for review and disposition.