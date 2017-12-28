A&B Liquor Caught Selling Liquor to Minor During Alcohol Compliance Check

On December 22, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks countywide. During this operation an underage confidential informant, (CI), entered the businesses and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol compliance checks were conducted on twenty licensed alcohol retailers; the following retailers passed their compliance checks:

ABC Liquors

California Fine Wine & Spirits

Canopy Liquors

Cooks Liquor- Hollywood

Corner Liquors

DJ’s One Stop

Jug Heads Liquors

Korner Carryout

Leonardtown Sunoco

Lighthouse Liquors

McKay’s Charlotte Hall

McKay’s Leoanrdtown

New Market Citgo

Oceanic Gas Station

Race-N-Inn

Stop-N-Shop- Great Mills

2000 Liquors

Village’s Liquors

Vino 2

One retailer was found to be non-compliant:

A&B Liquor, at 28260 Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville: The clerk who sold alcohol to the informant was cited for selling alcohol to an underage individual and the business name has been forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Board for review and disposition.

