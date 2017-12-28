Three Establishments Caught Selling Tobacco to Minors During Compliance Check in St. Mary’s County

During the months of November and December 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted several Tobacco Compliance Checks.
During this operation, an underage confidential informant, (CI), entered the businesses and attempted to purchase tobacco products.
Tobacco Compliance Checks were conducted at thirty-five establishments; the following establishments passed their compliance checks:
- A&B Liquors
- Abell’s Tavern
- Big Dogs Paradise
- Burchmart-Mechanicsville
- Cooks Liquor- Park Hall
- Dash In-Mechanicsville
- DJ’s One Stop
- Dollar General- Charlotte Hall
- Dollar General- Lexington Park
- Dollar General- Mechanicsville
- Dollar General- Ridge
- Family Dollar- Charlotte Hall
- Family Dollar- Lexington Park
- Food Lion- Charlotte Hall
- Fred’s Liquors
- Heavy Hitters
- Hermanville C Store
- Lighthouse Liquors
- Mckay’s- Charlotte Hall
- New Market Citgo
- Race-N-Inn
- Rite Aid-Lexington Park
- Rite Aid- Mechanicsville
- St. Inigoes General Market
- St. James Deli
- Sheetz- Great Mills
- 7-11 Charlotte Hall
- 2000 Liquors
- Village Liquors
- Wawa- Charlotte Hall
- Wawa- Mechanicsville
- Weis Market
Three establishments were found to be non-compliant; civil citations were issued to the employees selling the tobacco products at the time of the incident.
- Ridge Market
- 7-11 Mechanicsville
- Vino 2- Charlotte Hall