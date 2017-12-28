Three Establishments Caught Selling Tobacco to Minors During Compliance Check in St. Mary’s County

During the months of November and December 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted several Tobacco Compliance Checks.

During this operation, an underage confidential informant, (CI), entered the businesses and attempted to purchase tobacco products.

Tobacco Compliance Checks were conducted at thirty-five establishments; the following establishments passed their compliance checks:

A&B Liquors

Abell’s Tavern

Big Dogs Paradise

Burchmart-Mechanicsville

Cooks Liquor- Park Hall

Dash In-Mechanicsville

DJ’s One Stop

Dollar General- Charlotte Hall

Dollar General- Lexington Park

Dollar General- Mechanicsville

Dollar General- Ridge

Family Dollar- Charlotte Hall

Family Dollar- Lexington Park

Food Lion- Charlotte Hall

Fred’s Liquors

Heavy Hitters

Hermanville C Store

Lighthouse Liquors

Mckay’s- Charlotte Hall

New Market Citgo

Race-N-Inn

Rite Aid-Lexington Park

Rite Aid- Mechanicsville

St. Inigoes General Market

St. James Deli

Sheetz- Great Mills

7-11 Charlotte Hall

2000 Liquors

Village Liquors

Wawa- Charlotte Hall

Wawa- Mechanicsville

Weis Market

Three establishments were found to be non-compliant; civil citations were issued to the employees selling the tobacco products at the time of the incident.

Ridge Market

7-11 Mechanicsville

Vino 2- Charlotte Hall