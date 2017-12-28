Homeowner Shoots Suspect During Home Invasion in Bryans Road

On December 26, 2017, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road for the report of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner reported two male suspects kicked open his front door and, at gunpoint, demanded money. A male occupant of the house heard the robbery, grabbed a gun, and hid in a nearby room. The suspects entered the room and pointed the gun at the man who then fired shots at the suspect with the gun.

Both suspects fled and were subsequently located nearby.

One of the suspects had a gunshot wound to his neck. He was transported to a hospital and treated for an injury that was not life threatening.

Investigators did determine the house was targeted and this was not a random burglary.

Charges are pending against the male with the gunshot wound and detectives arrested the other suspect, a 17-year-old male. He was charged with attempted robbery, burglary and other related charges.

Detective B. Long is investigating.

