Clinton Drug Dealer Arrested in Charles County with Stolen Handgun

On December 16, 2017 at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the 1200 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf.

Upon arrival, Pfc. P. Sadie observed a man running from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

A look out was broadcast and Officer B. Chambers, who was sitting stationary in the area of Bannister Circle and St. Ignatius Drive, observed a subject matching the description fleeing towards Hunt Place. Upon making contact with the subject, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. They found 115 grams of marijuana, two scales, packaging material, and a loaded 9mm handgun (which was reported stolen in Prince Georges County) in a bag the suspect was carrying.

Deshawn Marquez Credle, 20, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of a firearm.

Officer Chambers investigated.

