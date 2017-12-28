Charles County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report – 12/28/2017

The following is a sample of recent Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigations. For information about crimes not included in this report, visit CrimeReports.com and search by county, city, zip code or street address.

THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 22, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) broke out the windows of several cars parked on Amber Leaf Drive and St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf and stole after-market radios. They also stole the tires from one of the cars. PFC S. Chandler is investigating.

THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 21 between 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., unknown suspect(s) pried open the hoods of several cars parked at the Park and Ride at 3720 Old Washington Road in Waldorf and stole car batteries. PFC W. DeBoe is investigating.

VEHICLE LEFT RUNNING STOLEN AT GAS STATION: On December 13 at 3:07 a.m., the victim left his car running and unattended at a gas station in the 11500 block of Berry Road in Waldorf. As he went inside to make a purchase, the suspect got in the victim’s car and fled. The vehicle was found a short distance away, abandoned in the middle of the roadway not far from where several officers were assisting a citizen in an unrelated event. PFC J. Plunkett is investigating.

DETECTIVES ARREST SUSPECT IN BURGLARIES: On December 12, a search warrant was conducted in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf in reference to several burglaries that occurred in the Holly Station neighborhood. The suspect in the burglaries – a 17-year-old male – was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and other related charges. Det. C. Gilroy investigated.

