Upper Marlboro Man and Two Teens from Lusby Arrested for Armed Robberies in Lothian

UPDATE 12/28/2017: During the course of this investigation Robbery Detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were able to identify three of the four individuals involved in these robberies.

On December 24, 2017 detectives located and arrested Daniel Shane McDonald, 49, of Upper Marlboro, and two juveniles, a 13 year-old male and a 16 year-old male, both from Lusby. There is believed to be a fourth individual that is still not yet identified.

Anyone having information on the fourth individual is asked to call the Robbery Unit 410-222-4720 or tip line 410-222-4700.

12/20/2017:

On December 10, 2017 at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a robbery at the Dunkin Doughnuts located at 5408 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian.

Store employees stated that the four suspects entered the store displaying knives, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store on foot. Several units, to include a police canine canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects. There were no injuries.

Suspects: Four unknown race males, mid-teens/early twenties wearing dark clothing

On December 10, 2017 at approximately 12:37 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Dash Inn located at 1378 Mount Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian. Store employees stated that the three suspects entered the store displaying knives, and demanded money and cigarettes. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store in an unknown direction. Several units, to include a police canine canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects. There were no injuries.

Suspects: Two black males and one white male, approximately 20 years old, all wearing dark clothing

***Due to the close proximity, similar modus operandi, and suspect’s description detectives believe these two robberies may possibly be related***

