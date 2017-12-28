St. Mary’s County Treasurer Accepting Overpayments for 2017 Real Estate Taxes

Due to increasing requests from citizens, the St. Mary’s County Treasurer is accepting overpayments for 2017 real estate taxes to be applied to future tax liabilities. Overpayments are being accepted in the treasurer’s office and by mail.

Requirements:

Property owners understand that the St. Mary’s County Treasurer and staff are not providing tax advice by offering an option for overpayment of 2017 real estate tax liabilities.

Each property owner should contact their tax advisor with any questions regarding Federal and State tax laws.

All owners making walk-in overpayments will receive a receipt with the date of overpayment and the amount of their overpayment.

All owners making mail-in overpayments will need to include a self-addressed stamped envelope (SASE) to receive a dated receipt. Overpayments received in our office will be provided a receipt in their SASE envelope with the date of their postmark.

St. Mary’s County Treasurer

P.O. Box 642

Leonardtown, MD 20650

2017 tax bill are available at www.stmarysmd.com/treasurer/taxes.

Once 2018 tax liabilities are made available, any shortfall is the responsibility of the tax payer.

If the overpayment is greater than 2018 real estate tax liability the overpayment will be applied to future tax account liabilities.

Please contact the St. Mary’s County Treasurer’s Office with any additional questions at 301-475-4200 ext. *3300.