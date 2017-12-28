Mechanicsville Man Flees Scene After Hitting Horse and Carriage, Leaving Horse Dead

Robert Edward Lawrence, 32 of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man injured and a horse dead on Christmas in Mechanicsville.

Lawrence was charged with failure to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to stop after an accident involving damage to attended property, failure to return and to remain at the scene of an accident involving attended vehicle damage/property damage, failure of driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

Lawrence was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center before being released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017, Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to Thompson Corner Road at Woodburn Hill Road in Mechanicsville for a reported hit-and-run involving a truck and a horse and carriage.

The victim, identified as Muria Robert Yoder, 86, of Mechanicsville, and his wife were traveling in the horse and carriage and stopped at a stop sign at Woodburn Hill Road at Thompson Corner Road. As Yoder attempted to cross the street, a truck being driven southbound by Lawrence on Thompson Corner Road, drove around another horse and carriage and struck Yoder’s horse and carriage before leaving the scene.

Lawrence returned to the scene a short time later and was arrested at the scene by Trooper Opirhory. At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash

Yoder was flown to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. His horse died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and details will be provided as they become available.

