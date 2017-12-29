35-Year-Old Indian Head Woman Struck and Killed in Newburg

On Thursday, December 28, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision in which a pedestrian was struck in the area of northbound Route 301 / South of Branchville Road, in Newburg.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 1998 Lincoln Towncar, operated by Diana Deguzman, 49 of La Plata, was travelling northbound on Route 301 just prior to Branchville Road in lane #1 and struck Melissa Claggett, 35 of Indian Head, who was walking in the roadway.

Medical treatment was provided to Claggett, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:36 p.m.

Diana Dguzman and the two passengers in her vehicle, Dottie Parris and Alisa Deguzman were treated and released on scene reporting no injuries.

Pedestrian error is believed to be the causes of this collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.

