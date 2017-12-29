VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Requests Public’s Help in Identifying Burglary Suspect

December 29, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 22, 2017, at approximately 4:50 PM, the female suspect burglarized the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds Office, located in Leonardtown.   During the time of the burglary, the pictured silver colored SUV was in the area driving in a suspicious manner on Fairgrounds Road.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy First Class Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.  Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).



This entry was posted on December 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.