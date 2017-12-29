VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Requests Public’s Help in Identifying Burglary Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 22, 2017, at approximately 4:50 PM, the female suspect burglarized the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds Office, located in Leonardtown. During the time of the burglary, the pictured silver colored SUV was in the area driving in a suspicious manner on Fairgrounds Road.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy First Class Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

