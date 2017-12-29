St. Leonard Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Traffic Stop

December 29, 2017
Matthew Truitt, 25 of St. Leonard - photo from 2016 arrest

Matthew Truitt, 25 of St. Leonard – photo from 2016 arrest

On Friday, December 22, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Trooper Stull from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 south of Broomes Island Rd. in Port Republic for traffic violations.

A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle.  A probable cause search was conducted and no marijuana was found.

A Remington Rife was located inside the vehicle.

The Maryland Gun Center was notified and they advised that Matthew Truitt, 25 of St. Leonard was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous charges.

Truitt was placed under arrest and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

  1. Lattefa Sshehan on December 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Thank you Donald Drump for allowing this kindove trash to drive and walk our streets.

