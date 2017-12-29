With Cold Temperatures Arriving Citizens are Encouraged to Prepare

The coldest air of the season will arrive this weekend with bitterly cold wind chills of 5 below zero late Sunday into Monday and forecasted below 32 degrees all next week. The Department of Emergency Services would like to remind citizens to prepare for the unseasonably cold weather.

During Extreme Cold:

Check on your elderly friends, family members and neighbors

Bring your pets indoors

Dress in multiple layers if you go outdoors

Watch for signs of frostbite. These include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately

If the pipes freeze, remove any insulation or layers of newspapers and wrap pipes in rags. Completely open all faucets and pour hot water over the pipes, starting where they were most exposed to the cold (or where the cold was most likely to penetrate)

Maintain ventilation when using kerosene heaters to avoid build-up of toxic fumes. Refuel kerosene heaters outside and keep them at least three feet from flammable objects

Using alternative sources of power can cause carbon monoxide (CO) to build up in a home and poison the people and animals inside. Never use a generator inside an enclosed space, as carbon monoxide fumes can build up. The generator should not be used inside your home, basement or an attached garage

This holiday season, the Department of Emergency Services reminds motorists to travel safely and drive drug and alcohol free when hitting the roads. For those who do plan to drink, take safety precautions in advance: designate a non – drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend.

Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season!