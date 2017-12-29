Clinton Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Third top prize in a week for daily game

Bonus Match 5 has another top-prize winner! For the third time in a week, a lucky player bought a $50,000 winning ticket in this daily game.

The new winner found Lottery luck in the Thursday, Dec. 28 drawing with a ticket bought at Clinton Crossings Exxon located at 8915 Woodyard Road in Clinton. The two previous wins – which are still unclaimed – came on Friday, Dec. 22, at Weis Market in Cumberland and on Monday, Dec. 25, at Springdale Food Market in East New Market.

The lucky ticket from the Dec. 28 drawing matches the five winning numbers of 4, 6, 14, 16 and 26; the Bonus Ball was 22. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. The lucky player has 182 days to claim the prize and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The retailer also has reason to celebrate! For selling a top-prize ticket in the game, Clinton Crossing Exxon earns a bonus of $500 from the Lottery.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from one to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!