Warming Centers Available in Southern Maryland

The following Warming Centers are open in Southern Maryland during hours of operation if needed.

St. Mary’s County

The following buildings can be used as a warming center during hours of operation if needed.

Garvey Senior Activity Center

41780 Baldridge St., Leonardtown

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellor’s Run Rd., Great Mills

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Rd., Charlotte Hall

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Rd., Charlotte Hall

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Leonardtown Library

23250 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charles County

The public buildings listed below are available as warming centers during regular business hours for freezing temperatures during the 2017- 2018 winter season:

Capital Clubhouse

3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf

Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Daily

Charles County Public Library, all branches

La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Ave., La Plata

P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village St., Waldorf

Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head

Waldorf West, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf

All branches open:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nanjemoy Community Center

4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Richard R. Clark Senior Center

1210 Charles St., La Plata

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you require a warming shelter or know of someone in need of shelter after hours, please contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Department at 301-932-2222.

Calvert County

With freezing temperatures expected throughout the weekend, there are several places residents can go to get warm. The county’s community centers will be open during regular hours and safe drinking water will be available. The community centers and libraries will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Residents who need to get warm can go to one of the following locations:

Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

Open Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Mt. Hope Community Center

100 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; closed Sunday

Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center

901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

Open Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Southern Community Center

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

Open Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center

130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick

Open Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Calvert Library locations

Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sundays

During extreme cold weather events, the primary concern is the potential loss of heat, power, telephone service and a shortage of supplies if storm or weather conditions continue for more than one day. Residents are encouraged to consider family members or neighbors with special needs and assist them in preparing for the winter weather. Remember, if it’s too cold outside for you it’s too cold outside for pets. Please bring pets inside

Anne Arundel County

will extend the opening of warming centers starting tonight, December 28, 2017 until Tuesday, January 2, 2018, in response to extremely cold forecast temperatures. The National Weather Service has forecasted wind chill temperatures to range from 0 to 14 degrees. Warming centers will continue to be open from 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:

Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be designated as warming centers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on December 29 and 30. The libraries will be closed on Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018. On January 2, 2018, the libraries will be designated from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis

2624 Annapolis Road, Severn Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers from 8:00 p.m., December 28, 2017, until 4:00 p.m. January 2, 2018.

8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact Office of Transportation during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 410-222-0022.

All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed in any warming centers. Accommodations will be made for service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Prince George’s

The following buildings can be used as a warming center during hours of operation if needed.

Bowie Community Center

3209 Stonybrook Drive

Bowie 20715

Phone: 301-464-1737; TTY 301-218-6768

Camp Springs Senior Center

6420 Allentown Road

Camp Springs, MD 20748

Phone: 301-449-0409

Kentland Community Center Park

2411 Pinebrook Avenue

Landover 20785

Phone: 301-386-2278; TTY 301-445-4512

Langley Park Community Center

1500 Merrimac Drive

Hyattsville, MD 20783

Phone: 301-445-4508

Laurel Beltsville Senior Activity Center

7120 Contee Road

Laurel, MD 20707

Phone: 301-206-3350

Palmer Park Community Center

7720 Barlowe Road

Landover, MD 20785

Phone: 301-773-5665

Rollingcrest- Chillum Community Center

Chillum, MD 20782

Phone: 301-853-2005

Southern Regional Technology and Recreational Complex

7007 Bock Road

Fort Washington 20744

Phone: 301-749-4160; TTY 301-203-6030

Suitland Community Center

5600 Regency Lane

Forestville, MD 20747

Phone: 301-736-3518

Temple Hills Community Center

5300 Temple Hills Road

Temple Hills 20748

Phone: 301-894-6616; TTY 301-203-6030