Warming Centers Available in Southern Maryland

The following Warming Centers are open in Southern Maryland during hours of operation if needed.
St. Mary’s County
The following buildings can be used as a warming center during hours of operation if needed.
Garvey Senior Activity Center
41780 Baldridge St., Leonardtown
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellor’s Run Rd., Great Mills
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Rd., Charlotte Hall
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Charlotte Hall Library
37600 New Market Rd., Charlotte Hall
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Leonardtown Library
23250 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charles County
The public buildings listed below are available as warming centers during regular business hours for freezing temperatures during the 2017- 2018 winter season:
Capital Clubhouse
3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Daily
Charles County Public Library, all branches
La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Ave., La Plata
P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village St., Waldorf
Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head
Waldorf West, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf
All branches open:
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Nanjemoy Community Center
4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Richard R. Clark Senior Center
1210 Charles St., La Plata
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
If you require a warming shelter or know of someone in need of shelter after hours, please contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Department at 301-932-2222.
Calvert County
With freezing temperatures expected throughout the weekend, there are several places residents can go to get warm. The county’s community centers will be open during regular hours and safe drinking water will be available. The community centers and libraries will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Residents who need to get warm can go to one of the following locations:
Northeast Community Center
4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach
Open Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Mt. Hope Community Center
100 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland
Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; closed Sunday
Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center
901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
Open Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Southern Community Center
20 Appeal Lane, Lusby
Open Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed Sunday
Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center
130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick
Open Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Calvert Library locations
Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sundays
During extreme cold weather events, the primary concern is the potential loss of heat, power, telephone service and a shortage of supplies if storm or weather conditions continue for more than one day. Residents are encouraged to consider family members or neighbors with special needs and assist them in preparing for the winter weather. Remember, if it’s too cold outside for you it’s too cold outside for pets. Please bring pets inside
Anne Arundel County
will extend the opening of warming centers starting tonight, December 28, 2017 until Tuesday, January 2, 2018, in response to extremely cold forecast temperatures. The National Weather Service has forecasted wind chill temperatures to range from 0 to 14 degrees. Warming centers will continue to be open from 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:
Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be designated as warming centers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on December 29 and 30. The libraries will be closed on Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018. On January 2, 2018, the libraries will be designated from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis
- Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
- Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore
- Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
- Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
- Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
- Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
- Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
- Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
- Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
- Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena
- Severn Community Library: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn
- Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers from 8:00 p.m., December 28, 2017, until 4:00 p.m. January 2, 2018.
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact Office of Transportation during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 410-222-0022.
All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed in any warming centers. Accommodations will be made for service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Prince George’s
The following buildings can be used as a warming center during hours of operation if needed.
Bowie Community Center
3209 Stonybrook Drive
Bowie 20715
Phone: 301-464-1737; TTY 301-218-6768
Camp Springs Senior Center
6420 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
Phone: 301-449-0409
Kentland Community Center Park
2411 Pinebrook Avenue
Landover 20785
Phone: 301-386-2278; TTY 301-445-4512
Langley Park Community Center
1500 Merrimac Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20783
Phone: 301-445-4508
Laurel Beltsville Senior Activity Center
7120 Contee Road
Laurel, MD 20707
Phone: 301-206-3350
Palmer Park Community Center
7720 Barlowe Road
Landover, MD 20785
Phone: 301-773-5665
Rollingcrest- Chillum Community Center
Chillum, MD 20782
Phone: 301-853-2005
Southern Regional Technology and Recreational Complex
7007 Bock Road
Fort Washington 20744
Phone: 301-749-4160; TTY 301-203-6030
Suitland Community Center
5600 Regency Lane
Forestville, MD 20747
Phone: 301-736-3518
Temple Hills Community Center
5300 Temple Hills Road
Temple Hills 20748
Phone: 301-894-6616; TTY 301-203-6030