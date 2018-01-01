Video Visitation Now Online at St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center

On December 12, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, (SMCDRC), video visitation technology went “live” with ICSolutions Visitor visitation system.

This new technology provides family members, friends, and professionals control to schedule and conduct a visit at a time convenient for them, without having to travel to the facility. On-site visitation is conducted using video terminals located in the facility’s visitation room. Off-site visitation is conducted from a visitor’s computer or Android device.

Off-site visits allow for contact with those who are unable to travel to the detention center for visitation or those inmates who have friends and family out of the area.

There is a $7.50 charge for a 25 minute off-site visit; inmates are still permitted on-site visits at the SMCDRC with no charge; these too will be over the Visitor visitation system.

There is no limit of off-site visits an inmate may have; on-site visits are limited to three visits per week. To learn more go to www.icsolutions.com.

Video visitation going live is a culmination of a ten year project which brings modern technology, increased institutional safety to our staff, community and inmates.

