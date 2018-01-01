Paul “Michael” Mitry, 74

Paul “Michael” Mitry of Cheltenham, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Washington Hospital Center, at the age of 74.

He was born on March 5, 1943, in Kimball, WV, to Mary [Delsignore] and Joseph Mitry.

Michael grew up in Prince Georges County, MD; where he attended Catholic school in Upper Marlboro. After high school, he enlisted in the U S Army, serving in company C, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, also known as the “Screaming Eagles”. He received his Parachutist Badge and Expert Riffle Badge, to name a few. He completed his service with an Honorable discharge.

After serving his country, Michael started his own construction company, J & M Construction. It operated as a Federal and General Contractor for over 35 years. At that point, Michael went into retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman, a “Big Time” Hunter! He loved fishing on the “Dolly Diesel” with friends and family, and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved all his Dobermans. Their company brought great comfort and joy to Michael.

Michael was the brother of Samuel Mitry and his wife Gail. He was the uncle of Linda Whitney, Sharon Polnac, Deborah Andrus, Cindy Miller and Chris Sullivan. He is also survived by his adopted girl Brandy and life-long friend and love Joyce.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joseph Mitry and sister Dolly Sullivan.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD, on Friday, January 5, 2018, from 2:30 pm until start of Funeral Services at 3:30 pm. Interment will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.