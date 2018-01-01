Charles R. “Charlie” “Chuck” Palmer, 80

Charles R. “Charlie” “Chuck” Palmer, age 80 of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at home with his family by his side.

He was born on January 25, 1937 in Dalton, GA to Della [Starcher] and Floyd Palmer.

He proudly served 31 years in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of CMSgt. He served 13 years on Air Force One under the administrations of four Presidents. Eleven of those years as Chief Flight Steward until his retirement in 1986.

Charles was the beloved husband of Colleen H. Palmer and the loving father of Steven (Connie), David (Martha), Pamela Palmer and Teresa Friedman (Allen). He was the devoted grandfather of Alex, Candace, Anna, Charles and Nona. He was also survived by four brothers, other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, December 29th from 5 pm until start of Funeral Services at 7 pm. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 ~ or ~ to the Shriner’s Lodge of your choice.

