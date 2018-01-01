Klemens Franz Schuster, 83, of Luray, VA, passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center, in Harrisonburg, VA on December 21, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Klemens was born in Berbisdorf, Germany, on April 11, 1934 to Helena (Tkotz) and Franz Schuster. He and his family moved to Maryland, in 1952, where he met and later married Josephine Hutchins. Together they raised their four children in Lothian, MD.

Klemens was a hardworking man and owned a construction company, Schuster Brothers, Inc. and JK Lincoln Logs. He enjoyed working, gardening, hunting, and spending time with his family.

Klemens practiced his faith daily and had a strong love for the Lord. He was a Past Grand Knight with Knights of Columbus #9302 of St. Mary of the Assumption in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Klemens was the loving husband of 62 years to wife, Josie. He is also survived by siblings, Reimund (Norma Jean), Gerhard, Helga Franklin, and Doris Marshall (Dennis). Children, Karen, Steve (Cindy), Mike (Talya), and Chris (BJ). Grandchildren, Steven (Meghan), Jenna (Denny), Amy (Luis), Mikey (Kristin), Ashley (Lloyd), Samantha (John). Great-Grandchildren, Kylan, Roman, Jameson, Aubrey, Rileigh, Tatum, Lucas, Peyton, Piper, Aaron Joseph, and Zeke. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Helena and Franz, siblings, Siegfried, and Irene (Herbert) and grandson, Joey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Joey’s River Paradise.