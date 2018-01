Betty Jean Windsor, 74, of Oxon Hill, MD passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017.

Survived by her beloved children, Kassy Schantz and Ronald Windsor; loving grandchildren, Olivia Hernandez (Bobby), Emily Saravia (Oscar), Jessica Berkeszi, and Elizabeth Berkeszi; dear great-grandchildren, Nikolas Hernandez, Abigail Saravia, and Olivia Hernandez; caring siblings, Barbara Brown, Donna Stansbury, Joe Thomasson, and Robert Thomasson.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald James Windsor (2010).

No services