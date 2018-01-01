Walter “Buck” Lee Owens, 67, of Clinton, MD passed away at home on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Born on November 3, 1950 in Maryland to the late Juanita (Raines) and Charles Owens. He attended St. Mary’s Bryantown School and graduated from Archbishop Neale School in La Plata, MD. He joined the United States Marine Corp in November 1968. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 1981.

As well as a Vietnam Veteran, Mr. Owens worked for the Federal Government and owned his own business as a backhoe operator.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ella Owens; caring daughter, Valerie Owens-Dulany (Kevin); beloved grandchildren, Austin and Dylan Dulany of Waldorf, MD; and dear sisters, Eve Owens, and Shirley Land; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Marcum and Bruce Owens.