Rosa Consuelo Pena-Ariet, 98

Rosa Consuelo Pena-Ariet, long-time resident of Columbia, MD, passed away early morning, Thursday, December 28, 2017, in her daughter’s home surrounded by loving family, at the age of 98.

She was born on August 30, 1919, in Havana, Cuba. Rosa directed and taught her own private school 18 years before she and her family immigrated to the United States in 1962. Rosa then worked as an Account Manager at First American Bank.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carlos Pena-Ariet, her two children, Carlos Pena-Ariet and Vivian Hopkins. She was the devoted grandmother of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 31st, at 1:30 pm at South Columbia Baptist Church, 8814 Guilford Road, Columbia, MD 21046. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035.