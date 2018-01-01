Deborah “Debbie” Kay [Schult] Bean, 65

Deborah “Debbie” Kay [Schult] Bean, age 65, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Friday December 29, 2017, at home with her family by her side.

She was born on April 28, 1952, in Darlington, WI, to Marie [Hayden] and Dale Schult.

Debbie was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, MD, a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Upper Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department and past Senior Regent of WOTM Lodge 1350 in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Debbie enjoyed cooking, baking and playing shuffle board. She was very passionate about her family. Through all her battles in life, she drew great strength from her faith in God and the support of her family and friends.

Debbie was the beloved wife of the late Charles Edwin Bean, who passed away in 2012. She was the loving mother of Katie Lakie (Jim), Kevin Bean (Virginia) and Kristen Bean (David). She was the devoted grandmother of Patrick Lakie, Alyssa Bean and Charlotte Hyde. She is also survived by sisters Sharon Fulton and Karen Hanson, brother Steve Schult, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD, on Friday, January 5, 2018, from 5 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6th at 11 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the; Marlboro Moose Lodge, www.moosecharities.org; or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, www.stmaryum.org; or Marlboro VFD, 301-952-0938