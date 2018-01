On Saturday, December 30, 2017, Andres Martinez of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service 1:30 p.m. at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD.

Interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.