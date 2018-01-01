Dennis James Maher, 67, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 28, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 3, 1950 in Arlington, VA, he was the son of the late June Patricia Maher and John Charles Maher. Dennis was the loving husband of June Rice Maher whom he married on February 13, 1993 in Patuxent River, MD. Dennis is survived by his children; Jamie Yeatman of Lusby, MD, Jody Yeatman (Kristy) of Hollywood, MD and Jennifer Fairfax (Jeff) of Lexington Park, MD. Siblings; Kathy Ross of Springfield, VA, Beth Engelmann (Bruce) of Alexandria, VA, Nita Jakubisin (Chuck) of Charlotte, NC and Jack Maher of Charlotte, NC. 5 Grandchildren; Haylee Yeatman, Corey Yeatman, Piper Yeatman, Reese Fairfax and Scarlett Fairfax.

Dennis graduated from Virginia Tech University in 1972 with a Degree in Engineering. He was employed as an Engineer for the United States Government in St. Inigoes, MD for 40 years retiring in 2011. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, playing golf, listening to music, watching classic movies and reading.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lexington Park Vol. Rescue Squad O.O. Box 339 Lexington Park, MD 20653.