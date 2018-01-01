Roger Allen Bruce “PopPop”, 66, of New Market, VA (formerly of St. George’s Island) died on December 24, 2017.

He was born on July 23, 1951 in Riverdale, MD to the late Roger Wallace Bruce and Betty Pruitt Bruce.

On October 17, 1970, Al married his beloved wife, Mary Agnes Bruce, at St. Joseph’s Church in Lutherville, MD. Together they celebrated over 47 wonderful years of marriage. Al was employed for over 40 years as a transmission expert; beginning with Northeast Ford and spending the last 17 years with Cottman Transmissions in Waldorf, MD. In retirement he worked part time as a tractor trailer driver for Van Whyte Trucking. He was a “handy man” and was able to fix most things. He was an avid wood worker, making many beautiful pieces including a spice rack, kitchen island, planter boxes and bird houses. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, which included trips to Cancun and Barbados, but he especially loves the Rocky Mountains. He was very social, never met a stranger and had a terrific sense of humor. He also enjoyed boating and fishing. However, family was his greatest love and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children: Michael Allen Bruce (Karen) of Coltons Point, MD; Samuel Wallace Bruce (LaPlata, MD) and John Edward Bruce of New Market, VA; his siblings: Cherry Lea Leith (Robert) of LaPlata, MD, Lonnie Darnell Bruce (Amy) of Waldorf, MD and Angela Marie Baker of LaPlata, MD; his grandchildren: Kacey Marie Daily, Rachel Marie Bruce, Mikey Allen Bruce, Luke Bruce, and Savanah Asley Bruce; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Condolence to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com