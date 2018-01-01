Janice Marie Carter, 83, of Dameron, MD died on December 27, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 23, 1934 in Coffeeville, MS, to the late George Edward McMahan and Lucy Dale Parker.

On March 24, 1955 she married her beloved husband, John D. Carter, in Pittsboro, MS. Together they celebrated over 62 wonderful years of marriage. Janice was an avid gardener, and loved red roses. When she was 9 years old she began her love of cooking. She was a wonderful cook and fixed many delicious meals for her family and friends. Quilting was her favorite pastime. Family was her greatest love, and she especially loved spending her time taking care of them.

She was an active member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her children: Janice Ann Merritt (Bill) of Ridge, MD; Johnnie Jean Liggett of Lexington Park, MD and Jackie G. Herbort (Ken) of Allen Park, MI; her brothers, Kenneth McMahan of Grenada, MS and Billy McMahan of Big Creek, MS; her grandchildren, Tapestry Dalrymple (Steve) and Rebecca Fischer; her great grandchildren, Kayley Dalrymple and Kellie McCarson; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Nell McMahan, Hazel McMahan, George McMahan, James McMahan, Carl McMahan, Buford McMahan and Douglas McMahan.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Scott Woods at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.