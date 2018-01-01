Wilma Johanna den Dulk (Sluis) was born on May 17, 1939 and victoriously entered paradise with Jesus on December 28, 2017.

She was survived by her children: Pam (Gary) Dykstra, C.J. (Linda) den Dulk, and Carrie (Brian) Buckalew; her grandchildren: Lucas, Jacob (Lianna), Matt, David, Lydia, Rachel, Brandon (Katie), Brittany and Katie; her great grandchildren: Colt and Cooper; and her brother Siebe (Karen)Sluis, Budd Pruim. Wilma is preceded in death by: Joe & Jean Sluis, Evelyn Pruim, Bill & Bonnie Van Huizen, and John Sluis.

She is remembered for her sincere faith in Jesus Christ and forever love for her children and grandchildren. She had a contagious, compassionate heart for all she came in contact with. She rarely complained and lived the truth that it is more blessed to give than to receive. A Memorial Service will be celebrated January 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elim Christian School, 13020 Central Avenue, Crestwood, IL 60463 and Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 1944 12 Mile Road, Sparta, MI 49345.