Wilma Johanna den Dulk (Sluis)

January 1, 2018

Wilma Johanna den Dulk (Sluis) was born on May 17, 1939 and victoriously entered paradise with Jesus on December 28, 2017.

She was survived by her children: Pam (Gary) Dykstra, C.J. (Linda) den Dulk, and Carrie (Brian) Buckalew; her grandchildren: Lucas, Jacob (Lianna), Matt, David, Lydia, Rachel, Brandon (Katie), Brittany and Katie; her great grandchildren: Colt and Cooper; and her brother Siebe (Karen)Sluis, Budd Pruim. Wilma is preceded in death by: Joe & Jean Sluis, Evelyn Pruim, Bill & Bonnie Van Huizen, and John Sluis.

She is remembered for her sincere faith in Jesus Christ and forever love for her children and grandchildren. She had a contagious, compassionate heart for all she came in contact with. She rarely complained and lived the truth that it is more blessed to give than to receive. A Memorial Service will be celebrated January 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elim Christian School, 13020 Central Avenue, Crestwood, IL 60463 and Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 1944 12 Mile Road, Sparta, MI 49345.

This entry was posted on January 1, 2018 at 2:18 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.