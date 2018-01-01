Marian “Joyce” Proctor, 85, of Bushwood, Maryland, (formerly of Mechanicsville), passed away on December 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Born on October 27, 1932 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Irvin C. Simmons and the late Annie Ruth Linkins Simmons. Joyce was an Administrative Officer in the federal government until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the Ladies Sodality and St. Vincent DePaul Society and made rosaries to send to missions. Joyce also enjoyed swimming and family gatherings.

Joyce is survived by her sons, James Richard Hamor and William Irvin Hamor; her brother, Robert Simmons and her sisters, Ann Finley and Jeanne Simmons. Also surviving Joyce are 9 granddaughters, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

Joyce was predeceased by her first husband, James Hamor and her second husband of 22 years, Thomas P. Proctor; her son, David Thomas Hamor, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, from 5-8PM with prayers/rosary at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 10AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660 with Reverend Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, 10155 Ward Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754.