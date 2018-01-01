Patrick Lee Johnson, Sr, 49 of Waldorf, MD died on December 28, 2017.

Patrick was born on June 20, 1968 in Cheverly, MD to Ralph and Dawn Johnson.

Patrick worked in the construction industry as a Punch-Out man for K&P Homes. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Patrick was predeceased by his grandmother Shirley Sands, uncle Mark Sands, nephew Jeff Brown and his longtime companion Sharon Sams.

In addition to his parents he is survived by three children; Patrick, Jr., Hunter and Hannah; grandson Dakota; brother Scott; grandfather Jack Sands; aunt Margie Brown; uncle Bill Rew; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 5:00PM until time of service at 7:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be on Friday, January 5, 2018 11:00AM at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.