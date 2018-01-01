Gladys Chaney Brooks, 95, of Chesapeake Beach passed away December 25, 2017. She was born June 11, 1922 to Eldridge and Bertha Irene (Jones) Chaney. Gladys was raised in Upper Marlboro and attended Marlboro High School. She married Stanly Brooks on March 15, 1941 and they lived in Upper Marlboro before moving to Chesapeake Beach in 2005. Gladys was employed as a clerk for the State of Maryland, working at the Prince George’s County Court House. Gladys was a member of the American Legion Post 206 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed dancing, attending American Legion events and spending time with her family.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Brooks and her siblings. She is survived by her son Danny Brooks of Annapolis and daughter Mary Ann Shepherd and husband Douglass of Bowie. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.