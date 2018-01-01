H. Edgar “Ed” Kirby, 85, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on December 28, 2017 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Ed was born on November 1, 1932 in Bland, VA to John and Annette Kirby.

He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and upon discharge became a police officer. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Nancy Kirby and son Edgar N. Kirby.

He is survived by his son Michael W. Kirby of Prince Frederick, MD; daughter Kimberly D. Spillers of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren Billy Oliff, Reza Brittain, Maxwell Mitchell, Monica Kirby, and Edward Kirby; great-grandchildren Bailey Brittain, Carley Brittain, Nataley Brittain, Julia Carle, and Gianna Spadavecchia. He is also survived by his brother Charles N. “Shorty” Kirby (Mary Frances) of Prince Frederick, MD, and sisters Eula M. Catterton of Bland, VA, Mary Diane Wells of Owings, MD and Hazel M. Williams of Lexington Park, MD.