St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Cell Phone Thief

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 9, 2017, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone from the counter while at the Charlotte Hall Motel, located on Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension *8131, or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).