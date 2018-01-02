St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Cell Phone Thief

January 2, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 9, 2017, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone from the counter while at the Charlotte Hall Motel, located on Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension *8131, or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

2 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Cell Phone Thief

  1. Charles on January 2, 2018 at 8:01 am

    She should have stolen a wig…lol

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 2, 2018 at 10:56 am

      LOL tru dat

      Reply

