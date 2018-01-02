Prince Frederick Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Found Passed Out in Vehicle

On Thursday, December 21, 2017 Deputy Trigg of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calvert County Health Department, in Prince Frederick for the report of a check welfare for a female in a vehicle who appeared to be passed out.
Other deputies on scene with the female who was later identified as Lauren Ragan, 24, of Prince Frederick advised the female was awake and talking with them.
A search of the vehicle and Ragan was completed and narcotics were located.
Ragan was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charges with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride).
Those drug classes are working wonders I see
Court mandated classes and mandated rehab is a complete JOKE..it never ever works. Only they can make the decision to quit and say i dont want drugs to control me anymore. An addict will always be an addict, but you can put this disease in remission, i was on opiates for 15 years, regardless what people say addiction truly is a disease, ask any medical professional or addict.
Another Snowflake caught in the blowback in the war against drugs.The country’s drug traps at against minorities has backfired into the white upscale communities.Damn shame what’s happening with Lauren Ragen. #SHEAINTDONUFFIN
Ah yes, the junkie passed out in the car. Maybe next time she will be driving full speed when she decides to nod off. If so I hope all she takes out is herself.