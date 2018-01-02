North Carolina Man Arrested in Huntingtown for Possession of a Firearm After a Felony Conviction

On December 20, 2017 Deputy Trigg of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a random commercial motor vehicle safety inspection in the parking lot of Lord Calvert Bowling, Huntingtown.

While making contact with the driver later identified as Richard Stevens, 40, of North Carolina, Deputy Trigg observed a large hunting knife near the center of the vehicle. While speaking with Stevens there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

All occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search revealed narcotics along with a loaded handgun, magazines, and ammunition.

Stevens was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction, Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Illegal Possession Ammunition, Handgun in Vehicle, CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams +.

Another occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Jimmy Stone, 26, of North Carolina was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams+.

