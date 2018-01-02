Official St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release on Sick Students at Spring Ridge Middle School

On January 2, 2018, school staff at the Spring Ridge Middle School located at 19856 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, were alerted to a child not feeling well after ingesting food they brought from home.

It was later determined the child had shared the food with four friends during the morning and several children were also not feeling well.

School authorities immediately notified the School Resource Officer (SRO) from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel were called to treat the children. The children were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Investigation by the SRO and St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics Detectives revealed the edible food items may have contained THC/CBG which is derived from marijuana plants.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Detectives, Child Protective Services and school officials are continuing the investigation.

All children have been treated and released to their guardians

