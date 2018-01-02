Chesapeake Beach Woman Arrested for Possession of Marijuana After Traffic Stop

On Thursday, December 21, 2017, at approximately 10:55 p.m., Trooper First Class Jones from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Chaneyville Road in Owings for traffic violations.

While speaking with the driver, Shantel D. Randall, 20 of Chesapeake Beach a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana as observed in plain view on her lap.

A probable cause seach was conducted and it contained 15.3 grams of suspected marijuana.

Randall was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

