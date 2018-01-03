Lothian Man Found Passed Out in Chesapeake Beach Behind the Wheel Arrested on Drug Charges

On Monday, December 18, 2017 Deputy T. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dory Brooks Road and Dalrymple Road, in Chesapeake Beach, for a check welfare for a male subject who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Deputy Buckler observed the vehicle matching the description from Emergency Communications with a male subject who appeared to be passed out inside, and approached the vehicle. After several attempts, police were to wake the male subject, who later identified as Nicholas Schisler, 37, of Lothian, he appeared to be under the effects of narcotics. Schisler was asked to step out of the vehicle so a search of him and the vehicle could be completed.

The search resulted in paraphernalia and Schisler was placed under arrest.

Schisler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

