Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Prince Frederick Barrack 1/3/2018

January 3, 2018

The following persons were arrested for DUI by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.

Name Age Date of Arrest Address Arresting Trooper
Noah A. Wayson 20 12/29/17 @ 12:57 am Huntingtown, MD TFC C. Davis
Rebecca M. Smith 41 12/30/17 @ 07:13 pm Dowell, MD TFC N. Rucker
Richard K. Lee 52 12/31/17 @ 12:00 am Pr. Frederick, MD TPR K. Stull
Sean Spouce 50 12/20/17 @ 09:53 pm St. Leonard, MD TPR. R. Backus
Lamont C. Bourne 44 12/23/17 @ 12:09 am Port Republic, MD TFC J. Warrick
Colin D. Adkins 24 12/23/17 @ 02:42 am North Beach, MD TFC J. Warrick
Lloyd R. Jackson 56 12/24/17 @ 04:49 pm Nanjemoy, MD TFC C. Davis
Paul P. Altman Jr. 61 12/24/17 @ 11:51 pm Pr. Frederick, MD TPR. R. Marsch
Craig E. Koehn 56 12/15/17 @ 04:52 pm St. Leonard, MD TFC S. Casarella
Daria S. Moasser 26 12/09/17 @ 08:32 pm Brandywine, MD TFC S. Matthews
Dawn M. Verosko 43 12/10/17 @ 01:52 am Millsboro, DE TFC K. Robinson
Bridget C. McNeary 44 12/10/17 @ 07:40 pm Pr. Frederick, MD TFC S. Matthews
Taylor N. Davis 26 12/02/17 @ 11:36 pm Clements, MD TPR. R. Backus
Richard M. Kendall 48 11/13/17 @ 06:28 am Brandywine, MD TFC J. Warrick
David W. Lamb 29 11/13/17 @ 09:40 pm California, MD TFC T. Davis
Shannon N. Bladen 26 11/15/17 @ 10:41 pm Lusby, MD CPL. C. Esnes
Joseph M. Lennon 3rd 34 11/18/17 @ 02:15 am Pt. Republic, MD TFC J. Palumbo
Bobby Price 55 11/18/17 @ 06:36 pm Laurel, DE TFC N. Rucker

