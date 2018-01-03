Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Prince Frederick Barrack 1/3/2018

The following persons were arrested for DUI by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.

Name Age Date of Arrest Address Arresting Trooper Noah A. Wayson 20 12/29/17 @ 12:57 am Huntingtown, MD TFC C. Davis Rebecca M. Smith 41 12/30/17 @ 07:13 pm Dowell, MD TFC N. Rucker Richard K. Lee 52 12/31/17 @ 12:00 am Pr. Frederick, MD TPR K. Stull Sean Spouce 50 12/20/17 @ 09:53 pm St. Leonard, MD TPR. R. Backus Lamont C. Bourne 44 12/23/17 @ 12:09 am Port Republic, MD TFC J. Warrick Colin D. Adkins 24 12/23/17 @ 02:42 am North Beach, MD TFC J. Warrick Lloyd R. Jackson 56 12/24/17 @ 04:49 pm Nanjemoy, MD TFC C. Davis Paul P. Altman Jr. 61 12/24/17 @ 11:51 pm Pr. Frederick, MD TPR. R. Marsch Craig E. Koehn 56 12/15/17 @ 04:52 pm St. Leonard, MD TFC S. Casarella Daria S. Moasser 26 12/09/17 @ 08:32 pm Brandywine, MD TFC S. Matthews Dawn M. Verosko 43 12/10/17 @ 01:52 am Millsboro, DE TFC K. Robinson Bridget C. McNeary 44 12/10/17 @ 07:40 pm Pr. Frederick, MD TFC S. Matthews Taylor N. Davis 26 12/02/17 @ 11:36 pm Clements, MD TPR. R. Backus Richard M. Kendall 48 11/13/17 @ 06:28 am Brandywine, MD TFC J. Warrick David W. Lamb 29 11/13/17 @ 09:40 pm California, MD TFC T. Davis Shannon N. Bladen 26 11/15/17 @ 10:41 pm Lusby, MD CPL. C. Esnes Joseph M. Lennon 3rd 34 11/18/17 @ 02:15 am Pt. Republic, MD TFC J. Palumbo Bobby Price 55 11/18/17 @ 06:36 pm Laurel, DE TFC N. Rucker