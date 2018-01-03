Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Prince Frederick Barrack 1/3/2018

The following persons were arrested for DUI by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.
|Name
|Age
|Date of Arrest
|Address
|Arresting Trooper
|Noah A. Wayson
|20
|12/29/17 @ 12:57 am
|Huntingtown, MD
|TFC C. Davis
|Rebecca M. Smith
|41
|12/30/17 @ 07:13 pm
|Dowell, MD
|TFC N. Rucker
|Richard K. Lee
|52
|12/31/17 @ 12:00 am
|Pr. Frederick, MD
|TPR K. Stull
|Sean Spouce
|50
|12/20/17 @ 09:53 pm
|St. Leonard, MD
|TPR. R. Backus
|Lamont C. Bourne
|44
|12/23/17 @ 12:09 am
|Port Republic, MD
|TFC J. Warrick
|Colin D. Adkins
|24
|12/23/17 @ 02:42 am
|North Beach, MD
|TFC J. Warrick
|Lloyd R. Jackson
|56
|12/24/17 @ 04:49 pm
|Nanjemoy, MD
|TFC C. Davis
|Paul P. Altman Jr.
|61
|12/24/17 @ 11:51 pm
|Pr. Frederick, MD
|TPR. R. Marsch
|Craig E. Koehn
|56
|12/15/17 @ 04:52 pm
|St. Leonard, MD
|TFC S. Casarella
|Daria S. Moasser
|26
|12/09/17 @ 08:32 pm
|Brandywine, MD
|TFC S. Matthews
|Dawn M. Verosko
|43
|12/10/17 @ 01:52 am
|Millsboro, DE
|TFC K. Robinson
|Bridget C. McNeary
|44
|12/10/17 @ 07:40 pm
|Pr. Frederick, MD
|TFC S. Matthews
|Taylor N. Davis
|26
|12/02/17 @ 11:36 pm
|Clements, MD
|TPR. R. Backus
|Richard M. Kendall
|48
|11/13/17 @ 06:28 am
|Brandywine, MD
|TFC J. Warrick
|David W. Lamb
|29
|11/13/17 @ 09:40 pm
|California, MD
|TFC T. Davis
|Shannon N. Bladen
|26
|11/15/17 @ 10:41 pm
|Lusby, MD
|CPL. C. Esnes
|Joseph M. Lennon 3rd
|34
|11/18/17 @ 02:15 am
|Pt. Republic, MD
|TFC J. Palumbo
|Bobby Price
|55
|11/18/17 @ 06:36 pm
|Laurel, DE
|TFC N. Rucker