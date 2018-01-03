Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect Tonight, for St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. this evening until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. WHERE: St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.

Very cold conditions mean that snow will quickly stick on roads and sidewalks…making the Thursday morning commute dangerous. Plan ahead and allow extra time to get to your destination if traveling late Wednesday night or Thursday. Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in snow. Bitterly cold conditions will follow for late Thursday through the weekend causing snow to remain on untreated surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.