Water Main Break to Close Leonardtown Library

January 3, 2018

The Leonardtown branch of the St. Mary’s County Library will close at 11 a.m. and remain closed until further notice due to a water main break.

Patrons with questions can contact the Library locations in Charlotte Hall at 301-884-2211 or Lexington Park at 301-863-8188.

