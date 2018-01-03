Water Main Break to Close Leonardtown Library
The Leonardtown branch of the St. Mary’s County Library will close at 11 a.m. and remain closed until further notice due to a water main break.
Patrons with questions can contact the Library locations in Charlotte Hall at 301-884-2211 or Lexington Park at 301-863-8188.
This entry was posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:26 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Education, More News, St. Mary's News, Weather, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.