Wednesday’s Pet is DUKE

Wednesday’s Pet for 01/03/17 is DUKE

Featured Pet: Duke

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Shepherd Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Duke is a 1 1/2-year-old Shepherd Mix. Duke is a very friendly boy, who loves everybody. He is very smart and loves to play. His family moved and was not able to take Duke with them. Duke is looking for a loving new home.

You can visit Duke at our kennel during adoption hours.

If you are interested in Duke, you can contact Pat at Patbeyer@comcast.net or call 410-257- 4908 or email CalvertHumaneSocietyMindy@rescueteam.com.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

