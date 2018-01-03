Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Thursday, January 4, 2018
St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: are closed on Thursday, January 4, 2018. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for 12 month employees.
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools: will open two-hours late on Thursday, January 4, 2018. A decision about possible closure will be made by 7:00 a.m. There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten. Emergency personnel must report on time. 12-month employees may report up to two-hours late. No Child Nutrition Workers are to report prior to 8:00 a.m. The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin 2 hours after their regularly scheduled start time. Child care will open at 7:30am.
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools: will open two-hours late tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the employee code system
Other:
- College of Southern Maryland: Due to weather advisories, all CSM campuses will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.
- Prince Georges County Public Schools: January 4 – 5, 2018 – Code Orange – Schools and offices will open with a two-hour delay. Emergency personnel are not eligible for liberal leave and must report to work on time.Note: Conditions will be reassessed at 6:30 a.m. for any further delays.
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Due to the forecast for extreme conditions that could adversely impact walkers and students at bus stops, as well as to allow time for Facilities personnel and bus contractors to address any potential weather-related issues, all Anne Arundel County Public schools will open two hours late on Thursday, January 4, and Friday, January 5. There will be no morning half-day pre-kindergarten or ECI classes. Students in full-day pre-kindergarten classes will have class, and should report to school two hours later than normal. Anne Arundel County Public Schools will monitor potential snow conditions throughout the night. If a change in school operations from this message is warranted, you will receive an updated message on Thursday morning.
- Joint Base Andrews: January 4, 2018, is open with two-hour delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel. Mission essential personnel should report on time. Please contact your chain of command to discuss unscheduled leave or telework.
