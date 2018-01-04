Lucky Horses Give Bowie Man 4th Large Racetrax Win

Superfecta Box bet brings avid player a $60,828 prize

Once again, the 9, 10, 11 and 12 Racetrax horses produced a huge payday for Paul McDonald of Bowie. Although his new $60,828 prize isn’t quite as large as his $194,188 win last March, the loyal player was just as excited when he claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The 47-year-old bought the winning ticket at Corner Lounge in November and waited until 2018 to claim his fourth big Racetrax prize. Accompanied by his friends “Pickles” and Ralph, the business owner made the familiar trip to the Lottery Winner’s Circle this week.

Paul’s latest win came about after he listened to someone else’s advice. “After watching a few races, a friend suggested I keep playing these horses, so I played another ticket,” Paul told Lottery officials.

He placed a 10-cent Superfecta Box bet on 20 races, paying for each of the possible four-horse combinations. Sure enough, during one of those races, his favorite horses gave him another big win. The Prince George’s County winner plans to buy landscaping equipment with this prize and possibly a used Cadillac from his friend.

His lucky Lottery retailer, Corner Lounge located at 105 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, wins too! For selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more, the Corner Lounge earns a $608.28 bonus from the Lottery – equal to 1 percent of the prize.

Paul’s last big win was also from Corner Lounge. The $194,188 prize he won last year remains the second largest Racetrax prize in Maryland Lottery history. The largest-ever Racetrax win, a $361,842 prize, was sold just down the street at the Wawa on Crain Highway in February 2016.

