Snow Removal: What You Can Expect When it Snows in Charles County

When it snows, County and contract forces concentrate on keeping primary County roads and major residential neighborhood streets passable. These roads are cleared down to bare pavement as soon as possible after a storm is over.

Plowing generally begins when snow becomes 1 to 3 inches deep and the temperature indicates there will be no melting. Even after plowing, snow that has been hard packed by traffic often remains on the street, and the plows are unable to remove it completely. In this type of situation, a mixture of sand and salt is spread to provide adequate traction.

It takes a minimum of 12 hours following the end of a 3″ to 4″ snowfall to plow and/or treat every primary County road once

After a 5″ to 7″ snowfall, you can expect primary and major residential County roads to be plowed within 18 to 24 hours.

After an 8″ to 10″ snowfall, you can expect primary and major residential County roads to be plowed within 24 to 36 hours.

15″ of snow will require about 36 to 48 hours, and 24″ of snow will require 48 to 60 hours.

Please note, the type of snow (wet or powder) the temperatures and wind conditions following a storm can alter this schedule. In some cases where snow is drifting and blowing, snow plows will concentrate on snow emergency routes and primary roads. This may decreases response time to residential or neighborhood roads.



Please be patient. Streets are plowed according to their priority and reviewed at the end of each season. County employees work around the clock until all 1,650 miles of County maintained streets are passable. We use a force of approximately 56 employees, 100 contractors, 200 pieces of snow removal equipment, and 5,000 tons of salt to get the job done.

If you have a driveway, use it. The more cars off the street, the better the job we can do and the less likely it is that your car will be plowed in, splashed by salt spray or be the victim of a collision.

If you do not have a driveway, park as close to the curb as possible on ONE SIDE OF THE STREET. Park your car on the EVEN NUMBERED side of the street. Move to the other side of the street after the plow has cleared it.

To help avoid the frustration that may occur when a snowplow covers your driveway with snow after you have shoveled, stand facing the street and shovel snow to the right into your yard instead of into the street.

Please call our Snow Removal Hotline 1-888-460-SNOW (7669) for assistance.

PLOWING AND HOW YOU CAN HELP

Clearing driveways and entrances is the responsibility of the property owner. All residential and business owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks on their own property. We appeal to our residents to clear sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses because funds and forces are not available for this service.

POTHOLES

Our crews have hundreds of miles of pavement to patrol, so they appreciate helpful calls from citizens giving the specific address or intersection of potholes. Crews will repair potholes on County maintained roads as quickly as possible. Call 1-800-595-ROAD (7623)

MAILBOX POLICY

Charles County Department of Public Works Mailbox Policy No. R-09:

Please contact the Roads Division at 301-932-3450, if your mailbox is damaged during snow removal operations. The Roads Division will investigate the claim to determine if the damage was caused by County maintenance equipment, making physical contact with the mailbox. If it is determined by the County that the mailbox damage was at the fault of the County, the following options are available:

1. Replacement by the County of the existing mailbox with a standard wooden post and mailbox in compliance with County regulations (a copy of the regulations is on file in the Roads Division).

2. Citizens may be reimbursed at a flat rate of $50.00. It will be the responsibility of the citizen to replace the mailbox.

Mailboxes damaged by snow flowing from the plow will not be replaced or reimbursed.