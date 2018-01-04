EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 27-Year-Old Man Shot on Great Mills Road, Suspect Still at Large

On January 4, 2018, at approximately 1:45 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to St. Mary’s Square, located on Great Mills Road, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a 27-year-old male victim, was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, to a regional trauma center for treatment.

A person of interest is being sought; the individual is described as an African American male who at the time of this incident was wearing all black, and may have been wearing an orange or red knit cap/mask.

This person was last seen on foot running towards the Patuxent Homes area located on Great Mills Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008, or Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

