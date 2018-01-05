Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Friday, January 5, 2018
St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: are closed for Friday, January 5, 2018, with a Code 3 for employees. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve month employees. Operations and Maintenance Emergency personnel will follow the established protocol.
- St. Mary’s County Government: Administrative Offices will open at 10 a.m.
- Non-Public School transportation will not operate
- All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools are cancelled.
- Recreation and Parks facilities will open at 10 a.m. However, the Great Mills Swimming Pool and Gymnastics Center are closed for mechanical repairs
- STS Transit will not operate until noon at the earliest. A final determination will be made later this morning.
- The six (6) Convenience Centers and St, Andrews Landfill will open at noon.
- All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will open at 10 a.m. However, there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries or meals served at the centers
- All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) will open at 10 a.m.
- St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse will open at 9 a.m. Court session will begin at 10 a.m.
- St. Mary’s County District Courthouse will open at noon, Court session will begin at 1 p.m.
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools: will be closed on 1/5/18. Code Yellow for 12-month employees.
- All emergency personnel report as usual.
- All other 12-month employees report up to 2 hours late.
- Liberal leave is in effect. Employees must notify their immediate supervisor.
- Schools closed for all students and 10- and 11-month employees.
- Child care is closed.
- Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.
- Calvert County government offices: and circuit and district courts will remain closed Friday, Jan. 5, due to continued frigid temperatures, wind-driven snow drifts, black ice conditions and hypothermia threats.
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools: will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Code 2 for staff who follow the code system.
- Charles County Government: will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees.
- The following facilities and services will begin operations at 10 a.m.:
• Crain Memorial Welcome Center
• Charles County Circuit Court and District Court
• Charles County Health DepartmentThe following facilities and services will be closed:
• Nanjemoy Community Center
• All senior centers
• Meals on Wheels program
• All school-based community centers
• Lackey High School, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High School indoor pools.
• Charles County Public Schools and activities
• College of Southern Maryland (all campuses)The following facilities will operate on time:
• Charles County Landfill, Landfill Recycling Center, and Pisgah Recycling Center
• Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center
• Port Tobacco Recreation Center
• Charles County Public Library (all Branches)
Other:
- State offices: are closed effective today, Friday, January 5th for the following counties:
- NAS Patuxent River: has Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel due to weather conditions. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.
- NAS Patuxent River/Webster Field: will remain in Restricted Access until 12 p.m.
- NAS Patuxent River/NRC Solomons: will delay opening until 9 a.m.
- College of Southern Maryland: All campuses will be closed Friday, January 5 due to weather conditions
- Prince Georges County Public Schools: are closed on Friday, January 5th. Central and Regional Offices open 2 hours late. All 12-month personnel are expected to report. A Liberal Leave policy will be in effect for non-emergency personnel.
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools: will open two hours late today. There will be no morning half-day pre-kindergarten or ECI classes. Students in full-day pre-kindergarten classes will have class, and should report to school two hours later than normal.Parents, students, and employees are urged to dress appropriately for the expected conditions, exercise caution, and allow additional time for travel to and from schools and work locations.
- Joint Base Andrews: is open with two-hour delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel. Mission essential personnel should report on time. Please contact your chain of command to discuss unscheduled leave or telework.
- Federal agencies in the Washington, DC area: are OPEN under 2 hours DELAYED ARRIVAL.
