Agnes Gertrude “Aggie” Price of Great Mills, Maryland departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, January 1st, 2018 surrounded by her loving daughter and grandchildren.

Aggie was born on May 6, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph Francis Chase and Mary Katherine Chase. Agnes received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public School System and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1970. In 1969 Agnes met the love of her life, Joseph “Slick” Price and they were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland on November 27, 1971.

Agnes lived a very rewarding and fulfilling life. She retired in October of 2013 with over 35 years of Service for the Federal Government. Even after she retired she was called back to work for a Government Contractor which she did for the next 3 years. Agnes enjoyed working with her AIR 7.8 family and loved going to work each day. When she left in December of 2016, they continued to come visit her at home and enjoy luncheons together. Agnes was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, cousin, niece and special friend to so many. She loved the Lord and everyone she came in contact with knew it. Agnes was a true prayer warrior and every morning upon leaving the house she would say “Make sure you pray”. From her daughter to her grandchildren to her great grandson, Agnes instilled the importance of prayer and having a relationship with God. Agnes was a giver and she would give you her last. There was a family who lost everything they had in a fire. Agnes emptied her closet of clothes to give to them not realizing she needed clothes for work the next day. She fed and clothed so many people over the years and most of the time did it anonymously. Even though she was sick, she ensured two families had everything to enjoy a huge Thanksgiving Dinner this year. Her kindness and smile were infectious and everyone loved to be around her. Whoever Agnes came in contact with became one of her friends. Agnes was a sharp-dresser. As the years went on and she didn’t drive as often, she still managed to get to a mall and shop at some of her favorite department stores. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and cooking for them. She loved breakfast foods and could eat them any time of the day with her great grandson, M.J. Agnes found a new calling a little over year ago; ministering anyone who would pay attention on Facebook. Her grandchildren set up the page with her to stay connected with family and old friends and of course she found an even better way to use it. She loved technology and took her Ipad everywhere to make her Facebook posts. Agnes was on Facebook so much her granddaughter Likia threatened to have her banned for a day. Agnes laughed and made another post. She told of her morning adventures with M.J., she shared important news and shared her love of the Lord through Facebook Statuses that everyone looked forward to reading.

Agnes was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph “Slick” Price; sister, Frances “Vic” Chase and brother-in-law, John E. Butler, Sr. Agnes leaves to cherish her memory, her one and only daughter, Doris Lewis; her four grandchildren, Likia Robinson, Shatara Lewis, Mykaela Lewis and Michael Lewis; one great-grandson, Michael Lewis, Jr (aka M.J) and Cierra Overton, who was like an adopted granddaughter; her siblings, Juanita Butler, Joseph Chase Jr (Jean), Mishel Chase, James Chase (Dorothy), Benjamin Chase (Sharon); mother-in-law, Mary Price; God Children, Tyrone Butler, Joseph Chase III, and Twanda Herbert; special friends, Terri Robinson, Rosalyn Williams, Lorraine Williams, Constance (Vanny) Brooks, Nita Simmons, Marvie McCrimmon, Darlene Davis, Rosalyn Sims, Angela Kearns-Mack, Lisa Herbert, Vanessa Smith and everyone else that she came into contact with and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 for visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.