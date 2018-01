Sabrina Renee Parker-Stoney, 45 of Great Mills, MD, entered into eternal rest on January 1, 2018.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, January 11, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at St. Matthews Free Gospel Church, Rt. 245, Leonardtown-Hollywood Rd, Hollywood, MD.

Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.