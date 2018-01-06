Stephanie Ann Miles-Young, 51, of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 30, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

She was born on March 8, 1966 to Shirley Anne Barber of Hollywood, MD and the late Francis Ignatius Barber.

Stephanie was a 1984 graduate of Leonardtown High School. She was very athletic and played volleyball, basketball, softball and was a cheerleader. On April 19, 2014 she married her beloved husband, Ronald Young, in Lexington Park, MD. Together they celebrated 3 wonderful years of marriage. She enjoyed travelling, particularly taking trips to Las Vegas and going to the casinos and shows. She also enjoyed taking cruises, especially to the Bahama’s, Puerto Rico and Aruba. Her other hobbies included, fishing, crabbing, watching Western’s, going to the races at Budd’s Creek and playing BINGO. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Her family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

In addition to her beloved husband she is also survived by her mother Shirley Anne Barber and her children: Paul Bernard Miles of Hollywood, MD, Shane Francis Miles of Hollywood, MD, William Lamont “JR” Taylor of Hollywood, MD, Cory Blaine Miles (Alisha) of Fort Polk, LA, Margaret Shirlayne Barber of Hollywood, MD and Scott Treyon Barber of Norfolk, VA; her siblings, Aretha Joanne Barber-Chase (Joshua) of Waldorf, MD and Sheldon Anthony Barber (Penny) of Lexington Park, MD; her granddaughters, Willow and Jenisis of Lexington Park, MD; her best friends Lonita Nelson and Regina Scott and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 10 -11 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.